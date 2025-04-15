SANIBEL, Fla. — Sanibel’s new school zone speed camera system is officially live — and now, if you’re caught driving more than 10 miles per hour over the limit near The Sanibel School during school hours, you’ll get a $100 ticket in the mail.

Sanibel automated speed cameras reduce school zone speeding by 98%

The automated cameras, which have been operating in a warning-only mode for more than a month, are now enforcing fines as of Monday. City leaders say the program is already working.

"At least on Sanibel, this has made a difference we are very pleased with what we're seeing," said Sanibel Public Information Officer Eric Jackson.

Before the cameras were installed, a city traffic study recorded more than 500 speeding violations per day in the school zone. Now, the number has dropped to just over eight violations daily, a 98% decrease.

"It's extremely effective, when you go from not having it before, and five hundred a day, to now being just eight,” Jackson said. “I mean that's pretty effective, but again we just started with this."

The citations are considered ordinance violations — not moving violations — so they don’t affect your driving record or insurance unless the fine goes unpaid. Each violation is reviewed by a person before a citation is mailed out, and drivers still have the right to contest it in court.

City officials say the program is fully funded through the fines and comes at no cost to taxpayers. That’s something some neighbors say they appreciate.

"You know if they bring in more revenue it's never bad for the tax base and the government," one neighbor said.

So where does your $100 fine go? Here's the breakdown:

$60 pays for the speed camera system

$20 goes to the state

$12 supports Lee County Schools

$5 helps fund crossing guard programs

$3 is used for law enforcement training

City officials say they’ll begin reviewing revenue totals from the program starting Wednesday.

