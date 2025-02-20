Watch Now
Sanibel Police Department launches automated speed enforcement program

A $100 citation will be mailed to people photographed speeding, during school hours, in front of the Sanibel School.
Sanibel Police patrol car in front of the Sanibel School.
SANIBEL, Fla. — Drivers on Sanibel Captiva Road will soon need to watch their speed as a new detection system goes live in front of the Sanibel School.

After nearly a year of planning since its initial proposal at a city council meeting, this cutting-edge camera system will soon transition from warning notices to issuing actual tickets.

Speed Limit Enforcement

During school hours—whether or not the yellow caution lights are flashing—any driver captured traveling more than 10 miles per hour over the speed limit in front of the Sanibel School will receive a $100 citation in the mail. According to the Sanibel Police Department, it’s the first system of its kind in Lee County, implemented to improve safety for students and residents.

Before installing the cameras, the department conducted a study to gauge the scope of speeding problems in the area.

Sanibel PIO Eric Jackson explains, “Over the course of that study, over 500 violations occurred per day. And not just a little bit of speeding, but over 10 miles an hour faster than the posted speed limit during that time.”

Community Support

The primary goal of the system is to keep children safe. Neighboring residents, interviewed about the initiative, expressed their approval. One neighbor said, “I think it’s a good system here. Nobody should be speeding in a zone filled with children.”

Cost, Revenue, and Oversight

The city states that the new system comes at no cost to taxpayers. Instead, revenue from the $100 citations is split:

  • $20: Goes to the state
  • $12: Helps fund Lee County schools
  • $5: Supports crossing guard programs
  • $3: Funds law enforcement training
  • $60: Covers the system itself

The Sanibel Police Department will review every citation before it’s issued. As Jackson puts it, “The camera takes the picture, and that information then gets sent to our police department. It is then vetted by members of the Sanibel Police Department to review the picture, review the calibration of that equipment, and then issue that citation.”

Paying or Contesting Tickets

Drivers who pay the $100 fine on time will not receive points on their license. However, ignoring the citation could escalate it to a regular traffic infraction, leading to points or even license suspension. If a driver believes a citation is issued in error, they can contest it in front of a magistrate, just as they would with a standard traffic ticket.

When It Begins

The system is expected to become active within about a week. For the first month, drivers caught speeding will receive warning notices in the mail. Beginning in April, though, actual $100 citations will be sent out to violators.

CITY OF SANIBEL PRESS RELEASE:

City of Sanibel
﻿News Release

Sanibel, Florida
February 14, 2025

Contact: Sanibel Police Department

(239) 472-3111

Sanibel Police Department Launches Automated Speed Enforcement Program to Protect Students and Improve Safety in School Zone

To keep students safe and reduce speeding in school zones, the City of Sanibel's Police Department is launching an automated speed enforcement program using cameras in the school zone at The Sanibel School.

Starting March 31, 2025, citations will be issued to drivers exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 10 MPH in the designated school zone on Sanibel-Captiva Road.

A 35-day warning period will begin on February 24, 2025. During this time, warnings will be issued instead of citations.

Early speed studies conducted by an independent third party revealed an average of over 500 drivers per day exceeded the speed limit by more than 10 MPH during school hours, showing the need for additional measures to protect students.

City Council voted to implement the program (Ord. 24-009 [zt5thxbab.cc.rs6.net]) after the Florida Legislature passed the law authorizing local governments to use automated speed detection cameras to increase safety in school zones (Florida Statute 316.1896 [zt5thxbab.cc.rs6.net]). This initiative aligns with Florida's legal framework for the use of photo speed monitoring devices in school zones, ensuring compliance and safety across the board.

"Keeping kids safe on their way to and from school is a priority for all of us. Drivers speeding through school zones puts our children and parents at risk," said Sanibel Police Chief William Dalton. "This program is about reminding drivers to slow down where it matters most, and to increase the safety of our school families through driver compliance. Our hope is that very quickly after implementation, drivers will be reminded to put safety first, and speeding through the school zone will decrease."

Key Information:

  • 35-Day Warning Period Start Date: February 24, 2025 (during this time, violators will receive warnings, not citations. Warnings are only sent on school days not during Spring Break which is March 24-28)
  • Enforcement Begins: March 31, 2025 (citations will start being issued)
  • Automated Speed Enforcement will only occur on school days between 7:15am and 2:35pm.
  • Violation Threshold: More than 10 MPH over the posted speed limit
  • Citation Cost: $100

For more information about the program and to access FAQs please visit: www.mysanibel.com/automated-speed-enforcement-system [zt5thxbab.cc.rs6.net]

For additional questions regarding the implementation of speed enforcement cameras in the school zone, please email schoolzone@mysanibel.com or call (239) 472-3111 ext. 242.

