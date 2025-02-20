Sanibel Police Department launches automated speed enforcement program

SANIBEL, Fla. — Drivers on Sanibel Captiva Road will soon need to watch their speed as a new detection system goes live in front of the Sanibel School.

After nearly a year of planning since its initial proposal at a city council meeting, this cutting-edge camera system will soon transition from warning notices to issuing actual tickets.

Speed Limit Enforcement

During school hours—whether or not the yellow caution lights are flashing—any driver captured traveling more than 10 miles per hour over the speed limit in front of the Sanibel School will receive a $100 citation in the mail. According to the Sanibel Police Department, it’s the first system of its kind in Lee County, implemented to improve safety for students and residents.

Before installing the cameras, the department conducted a study to gauge the scope of speeding problems in the area.

Sanibel PIO Eric Jackson explains, “Over the course of that study, over 500 violations occurred per day. And not just a little bit of speeding, but over 10 miles an hour faster than the posted speed limit during that time.”

Community Support

The primary goal of the system is to keep children safe. Neighboring residents, interviewed about the initiative, expressed their approval. One neighbor said, “I think it’s a good system here. Nobody should be speeding in a zone filled with children.”

Cost, Revenue, and Oversight

The city states that the new system comes at no cost to taxpayers. Instead, revenue from the $100 citations is split:

$20: Goes to the state

$12: Helps fund Lee County schools

$5: Supports crossing guard programs

$3: Funds law enforcement training

$60: Covers the system itself

The Sanibel Police Department will review every citation before it’s issued. As Jackson puts it, “The camera takes the picture, and that information then gets sent to our police department. It is then vetted by members of the Sanibel Police Department to review the picture, review the calibration of that equipment, and then issue that citation.”

Paying or Contesting Tickets

Drivers who pay the $100 fine on time will not receive points on their license. However, ignoring the citation could escalate it to a regular traffic infraction, leading to points or even license suspension. If a driver believes a citation is issued in error, they can contest it in front of a magistrate, just as they would with a standard traffic ticket.

When It Begins

The system is expected to become active within about a week. For the first month, drivers caught speeding will receive warning notices in the mail. Beginning in April, though, actual $100 citations will be sent out to violators.

