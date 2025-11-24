Report: Woman with felony warrant drove at Lee County deputy before being shot

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A new police report is providing new details about the Lee County deputy shooting that happened on Friday afternoon.

According to the report, two deputies were on Summerlin Road and Boy Scout Drive when they spotted a gray Subaru. The deputy said they recognized the driver of the car as Sandra Nichols, because they had a previous interaction.

The report said Nichols had a felony warrant for violation of probation, which stemmed from a theft case.

The deputy said they attempted to pull Nicholas over. The report said she started turning the car into a complete U-turn and exited the car dealership parking lot at the intersection.

Documents said as deputies pulled into the car parking lot to follow Nichols, another car that was unrelated to the investigation, blocked them from getting behind her car. The deputies said they got out of her car and ran over to her vehicle.

The report said one deputy went up to Nichols's car, which was facing him, “leading him to fear for his safety.”

The deputy said he grabbed his gun, pointed it at the car and “gave lawful commands to stop.” According to the report, Nichols didn’t and drove towards the deputy.

The deputy said in the report that he attempted to move away to avoid being hit. The report said the car hit his right leg. That’s when the documents said he fired at the car as Nichols continued to drive at him.

Nichols drove off and drove herself to a hospital after being shot in the elbow, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the law enforcement database, it said Nichols had her license suspended several times since May 2019, had two prior convictions for driving with a suspended license and it was never in good standing after her most recent violation.

As of Monday, Nichols was still getting treatment, but she is charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement, driving with a suspended license and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

