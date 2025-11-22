LCSO: Deputy Shoots Woman With Felony Warrant During Traffic Stop in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Lee County Sheriff's deputy shot a woman during a traffic stop Friday morning after she attempted to flee while having an outstanding felony warrant, according to Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. near the intersection of Boy Scout Drive and U.S. 41 in Fort Myers when the deputy tried to pull over Sandra Nichols, 62, for the warrant.

"While fleeing the stop, our deputy discharged one round, striking the adult female driver, who then fled the scene to Lee Memorial Hospital," Marceno said.

Nichols drove herself to the hospital after being struck in the elbow by the single round fired by the deputy. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover while undergoing medical evaluation.

Fort Myers Police officers responded to the hospital, where Nichols was taken into custody. No deputies were injured during the incident.

Nichols now faces several charges connected to the incident, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, driving while license suspended, and felony violation of probation warrant.

The deputy involved has been placed on leave per department policy while the investigation continues. The Lee County Sheriff's Office is working with the State Attorney's Office as the case remains active.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.