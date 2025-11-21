Breaking: Lee County Deputy shoots woman during traffic stop in Fort Myers

Update 12:57 pm

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno says a deputy shot a woman Friday morning at about 11 am, during a traffic stop near the intersection of Boy Scout Dr and U.S. 41.

Watch Sheriff Marceno's entire news conference here:

Marceno News Conference.mov

Sheriff Marceno says the deputy tried to pull the woman over, because she had a felony warrant for her arrest. He says the woman tried to drive off and the deputy fired one round, hitting the woman in her elbow.

Fox 4 Lee County Sheriff's Office investigators on the scene of a deputy shooting on Friday afternoon

Sheriff Marceno says the woman drove herself to the hospital and she is expected to be ok.

The deputy will be placed on leave during the investigation, per department policy.

FDOT The Lee County Sheriff's Office is working an active scene in Fort Myers on Boy Scout Dr

Update 12:16 pm

Sheriff Carmine Marceno is expected to give an update about the shooting at 12:45 pm.

Fox 4 Lee County Crime Scene Investigators working an active scene on Boy Scout Dr on Friday

Original Story

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says it's working an active scene in Fort Myers, near the intersection of Boy Scout Drive and U.S. 41.

The sheriff's office has not given any other information, except to say that the situation is contained.

A worker at Sam Galloway Lincoln told Fox 4 there was a shooting in front of their business. She said the entrance to the business is blocked.

One lane of traffic is moving on Boy Scout Drive.

This is a breaking situation and we will update this article as soon as there is new information.