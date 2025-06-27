Report: FBI finds hundreds of child exploitation files in Fort Myers man’s home

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man is facing federal charges for possession and access with intent to view child pornography.

On June 25, 2025, federal investigators did three search warrants for Adducci's home in Fort Myers, his car, and his person.

As they were executing the warrants, investigators say Adducci was leaving his home carrying two bags.

In the bags, documents say there was a phone and hard drive.

Inside the home, documents say "the FBI located Faraday bags containing multiple USB drives, external hard drives, approximately $1100 dollars in U.S. currency, a Samsung Galaxy S7, a Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, and a passport."

The Faraday bags were at the bottom of a washing machine concealed by wet clothing, documents say.

A Faraday bag is a portable container used to block electromagnetic fields.

"These bags are used to protect devices from hacking, tracking, and electromagnetic interference," documents say.

Adducci was questioned about the Faraday bags and told investigators they "were used for an emergency in case “we were attacked,""

According to federal court documents, FBI computer forensic analysts found "in excess of 450 child sexual abuse material files" on an external hard drive located on Adducci's bedside table. The files depicted "prepubescent children engaged in sexual acts."

Federal documents say Adducci admitted to watching pornography on the dark web, but denied viewing child sex abuse material.

Adducci is in federal custody and is expected back in a federal courtroom on July 7.