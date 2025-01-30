Red tide alert issued for Bowman's Beach on Sanibel

SANIBEL, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a red tide health alert for Sanibel’s Bowman’s Beach after water tests confirmed harmful algae in the area.

The latest water samples taken Monday by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) show high levels of red tide near Sanibel, including Bowman’s Beach. Nearby Turner’s Beach and Alison Hagerup Beach Park are reporting medium levels, while red tide levels remain high further offshore near Marco Island.

Health officials warn that exposure to red tide can cause breathing problems, skin irritation, and serious harm to marine life. People with respiratory issues should avoid affected areas, as airborne toxins can worsen symptoms.

Beachgoers are advised not to swim in or around red tide and to wash off immediately if they come into contact with the water. Residents near the coast should close windows and run air conditioning with a clean filter.

FWC asks the public to report any dead fish or marine life on the beach.

