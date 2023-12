FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says the individuals pictured stole more than $12,000 in materials from the Home Depot location on the Forum in Fort Myers.

This happened on December 17th at 1:15 a.m.

You're asked to send tips to http://southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips app.

Your tip could earn you a cash reward!