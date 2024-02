FORT MYERS, Fla. — Some good news for those of you who enjoy traveling to Key West.

Silver Airways will offer new flights from RSW to Key West starting in April.

Lee County Port Authority says the airline will begin non-stop flights to Key West on April 18, 2024.

Port authority says the airline will operate four weekly flights between RSW and EYQ on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, go to silverairways.com.