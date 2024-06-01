Motorcyclist dead after crash on US41

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash at occurred early Saturday morning in Fort Myers.

FHP says the motorcycle was traveling south on us 41 at a high rate of speed approaching the intersection of boy scout drive. The second vehicle was driving north on 41 approaching the same intersection and claims to have had a green turn arrow. Thats when the sedan started to make left turn onto boy scout.

FHP says that's when the motorcycle collided with the sedan, separating the motorcyclist from his bike.

The 25-year-old male from cape coral was pronounced dead on scene. The crash remains under investigation.