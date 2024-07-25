Mercury exposure at Calusa Planetarium sends college student to hospital

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person is in the hospital for mercury exposure stemming from the Calusa Planetarium,.

Executive Director Eric Raddatz says a college student was removing a projector system on Thursday afternoon. A bulb in the projector had a small amount of mercury in it, Raddatz told Fox 4.

When the person was removing it, Raddatz said the bulb went off and some got on the college student.

According to sources inside Lee Memorial Hospital, a memo was sent out to staff about a patient coming in with "contamination." The patient was "isolated" and decontamination is underway.

The memo also says the emergency department is running as normal.

Raddatz says they are going to be ok.

As a precaution, the fire department has closed off the area.

Raddatz emphasized it was a small amount of mercury and doesn't believe there will be long-lasting problems.

The planetrium is in the process of swapping out the projector and donating it to a college as it undergoes renovations.