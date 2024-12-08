Man wanted for attempted armed robbery at Lee County CVS

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking your help after a man attempted to rob a CVS store in Lee County.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says the man attempted to rob the store around 9:30 Friday night off Palm Beach Boulevard.

Crimestoppers say he entered the store, acting like he was about to make a purchase, then waved a silver and black knife while demanding cash from the register. However, he fled the store before he could get any money.

If you can ID him, you can send your tips to 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).