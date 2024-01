FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for a man who stole a Snoop Dogg bobblehead from Cantina Laredo.

The agency says on Jan. 29, the suspect took the 43-inch bobblehead from the restaurant on Big Pine Way. Crime Stoppers says Snoop is valued at $1,250.

If you have any information about the suspect or where the Snoop Dogg bobblehead is, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.