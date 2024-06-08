LCSO releases new video of the Bank of America hostage incident

The Lee County Sheriff's Office sharing new video on Saturday of the deadly Bank of America hostage incident in south Fort Myers earlier this year, on February 7th.

During the incident 36-year-old Sterling Alavache held up the bank, claiming he had a bomb. The video shows Alavache taking two people hostage at knifepoint and LCSO negotiating with Alavache to release the hostages and surrender.

Due to the threat to the hostages, LCSO says a special operations unit sniper took a planned and deliberate shot through a computer monitor.

After the sniper took the shot, the video shows deputies throwing flash bangs as they enter the bank to rescue the hostages and make sure Alavache was no longer a threat.

Fox 4 has reached out to State Attorney's Office for a comment of the justification of the shooting and the status of that investigation but has yet to hear back yet.