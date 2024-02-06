Suspect dead following "critical incident" at Fort Myers bank

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Update: The suspect is dead, according to LCSO.

US 41 in both directions has reopened. We're expecting an update from LCSO within the hour. Details are limited at this time.

A large police presence at the Bank of America location at Bell Tower shut down traffic in both directions of US 41 near College Parkway in Fort Myers on Tuesday morning.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office considers this a "critical incident", and we are waiting for confirmed details from deputies.

LCSO has not confirmed any details just yet.

Traffic is blocked at US 41 from College Parkway to Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is on scene.

This is a developing story.

