Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodFort Myers Metro South

Actions

Suspect dead following "critical incident" at Fort Myers bank

The Lee County Sheriff's Office considers this a "critical incident", and we are waiting for confirmed details from deputies.
Bank of America
Wendy Marroquin
Bank of America
Posted at 11:53 AM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 13:08:34-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Update: The suspect is dead, according to LCSO.

US 41 in both directions has reopened. We're expecting an update from LCSO within the hour. Details are limited at this time.

A large police presence at the Bank of America location at Bell Tower shut down traffic in both directions of US 41 near College Parkway in Fort Myers on Tuesday morning.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office considers this a "critical incident", and we are waiting for confirmed details from deputies.

Bank of America
LCSO ON SCENE.png

LCSO has not confirmed any details just yet.

Post from LCSO

Traffic is blocked at US 41 from College Parkway to Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is on scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood

11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023