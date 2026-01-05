FORT MYERS, Fla. — The capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has brought uncertainty to many, but also hope for Venezuelan immigrants living in Southwest Florida.

Fox 4's Bella Line spoke with a woman who was born in Venezuela about the capture:

'It's a dream moment': Venezuelan food truck owner says she may get to visit home after Maduro's capture

It wasn't just any Monday for Alexis Melendez and Solmary Cadenas, owners of Q'Papaya, a Venezuelan food truck in Fort Myers. They said on Saturday, they got news they've been waiting decades for.

"It's been 20 years of this dictatorship. I know, you know, but this is a dream moment for Venezuelan community," Melendez said.

Translated through her husband Alexis, Solmary said they woke up early to calls and videos from their friends and family in Venezuela.

"They're happy, you know, obviously worried about the city itself, but in suspense of what's going to happen next," Melendez said. "I get goosebumps. It's a right step. It's a right step to you know, free Venezuela."

Dawn Dyer, a history instructor at Florida Gulf Coast University, said U.S. intervention like this isn't unprecedented. Dyer adds that she believes this is a good thing.

"I remain optimistic that this is going to going to work out very, very successfully, not only for the United States, especially those people who fled Venezuela," Dyer said.

Alexis and Solmary said they are hopeful they will be able to go see their friends and family in Venezuela that they haven't seen in five years, since Solmary moved to America.

"Hopefully we can take a vacation soon to Venezuela. Meet her family, I haven't been able to meet her family, so it's tough," Melendez said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.