Investigators say they know who stole $2,800 in CBD products. Now they just need to find them

Investigators say the suspects robbed the Sky High Smoke Shop in Fort Myers
Crimestoppers shared this picture saying the two got away with a couple thousand dollars worth of CBD/Flower.
Posted at 8:11 AM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 08:14:11-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says they've identified the suspects sought in a robbery at Fort Myers' Sky High Smoke Shop on December 7th.

Investigators say they are:

  • Rasheed Campbell (BM 09/20/2004) wearing black hoodie with "2023"
  • Questley Bunch (BM 02/14/2005) wearing black hoodie with blue sweatpants
  • Tyreke Brown (BM 03/13/2009) wearing the red and white "Chucky" hoodie

The suspects are accused of stealing $2,800 in CBD products from the Sky High Smoke Shop off of Cleveland Avenue.
You're asked to share any tips with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023