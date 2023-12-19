Investigators say they know who stole $2,800 in CBD products. Now they just need to find them

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says they've identified the suspects sought in a robbery at Fort Myers' Sky High Smoke Shop on December 7th.

Investigators say they are:



Rasheed Campbell (BM 09/20/2004) wearing black hoodie with "2023"

Questley Bunch (BM 02/14/2005) wearing black hoodie with blue sweatpants

Tyreke Brown (BM 03/13/2009) wearing the red and white "Chucky" hoodie

The suspects are accused of stealing $2,800 in CBD products from the Sky High Smoke Shop off of Cleveland Avenue.

You're asked to share any tips with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

