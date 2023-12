FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two people walked into a Fort Myers smoke shop and stole $2,800 worth of CBD/Flower.

That's according to Southwest Florida Crimestoppers.

This happened at Sky High Smoke Shop, investigators say.

According to Crimestoppers, the two individuals pictured are responsible.

You're asked to call 1-800-780-TIPS if you know who they are.

The organization says a cash reward is possible.