High-speed chase in Fort Myers leads to DUI arrest

Baldimir Domingo Lopez is facing several charges including DUI
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A high-speed chase led to the arrest of a Lehigh Acres man, who is now charged with DUI, among other charges.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, troopers tried to stop a reckless driver, later identified 21-year-old Baldimir Domingo Lopez.

Troopers said they caught Lopez going 107 mph in a 45 mph zone on Daniels Parkway near Treeline Avenue.

FHP tried to stop Lopez, but said he sped off. They said he ran red lights, drove into oncoming traffic and caused damage to three FHP cars.

On State Road 82, a trooper was able to do a PIT maneuver to stop Lopez.

Troopers said he was drunk and had an alcohol level of .135. FHP said they also found an open container in his car.

Lopez was booked into the Lee County Jail on the following charges:

  • Fleeing and eluding
  • DUI
  • 3 counts of DUI with property damage
  • 3 counts of reckless driving with property damage

Lopez was also given a $2,500 citation for a second offense of being a super speeder, which is when a driver goes 50 mph or more over the speed limit.

