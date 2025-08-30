FORT MYERS, Fla. — Some of the best young baseball players in the country gathered at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers over the weekend for the 10th annual Perfect Game Select Festival.

WATCH: Top players prepare for game on Sunday:

Fort Myers festival showcases top high school baseball talent

Perfect Game, a baseball scouting service, invited what it said are 48 of the top high school baseball players in the country. They got to compete at the spring training home of the Boston Red Sox. Perfect Game selected this group of players after a larger July tournament in West Palm Beach.

Players and their families come from across the country, including Washington, California, Texas, and Pennsylvania.

"We want to give the best players the platform to showcase that they're the best," said Jheremy Brown, the festival's director.

The showcase has a track record of identifying future professional talent. According to the game's director, 12 players who have participated in the past have gone on to play Major League Baseball.

That includes Dylan Crews of the Washington Nationals, Jordan Lawlar of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and Victor Mederos of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"I got the invite, and I was like ahh, I can't say no," said Ace Pence, a player from southern California. "...I love to face good competition. It gets me better as a player and as a person."

Players also visited Golisano Children's Hospital on Friday, Brown said. The game will take place Sunday at 11:00 a.m. at JetBlue Park

