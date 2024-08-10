Fort Myers arrested after high speed chase reaching speeds on 130 mph

FORT MYERS, Fla — A Fort Myers man was arrested Friday night after taking State Troopers on a high-speed chase through Fort Myers.

Florida Highway Patrol says they attempted to stop a Ford Mustang for a loud, modified exhaust near the intersection of Colonial Boulevard and Metro Parkway. That is when FHP says 20-year-old Davin Edward Cropper took off reaching speeds of 130 mph on US41. State Troopers attempted to the Mustang, when Cropper “blacked out” the vehicles lights and traveled through major intersections at more than 100 mph. Due to the extreme driving causing a safety risk, State Troopers stopped the pursuit.

Troopers later spotted the Mustang as Cropper approached his residence on Garland Street. Troopers stopped and arrested Cropper for fleeing and eluding and reckless driving.

FHP says Cropper was previously arrested for street race on March 5, 2024.

The Mustang was impounded and towed to FHP impound lot.