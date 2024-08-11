FHP arrests two Cape Coral men after road rage incident involving firearms

Two men have been arrested after road rage incident on Saturday.

Florida Highway Patrol says just 10 AM near mile marker 133 on I-75, a GMC Pickup Truck, driven by 44-year-old Jacob Adam Poleski of Cape Coral and sedan with two children (ages 16 and 5) in the back seat driven by 39-year-old Jeremy Jovan Collier of Cape Coral, engaged what FHP calls highway violence.

FHP says that Poleski told them he became upset when the sedan cut his pickup truck off, while driving on Colonial Boulevard in Both Fort Myers. In response, Poleski threw a metal tumbler with coffee into a back open window of the sedan. And according to Collier, he displayed a firearm thru an open window. Collier began to follow Poleski’s pickup truck as the incident continued to escalate.

FHP says Poleski turned into the Wawa Gas Station, located off Colonial Boulevard, and entered the store. At this time, State Troopers says Collier exited the sedan with a firearm to confront Poleski. Poleski reentered his truck and began to travel south on I-75, with Collier continuing to follow.

During the investigation, troopers discovered a Rugar LCP Firearm, the tumbler inside the sedan, spilled coffee inside the sedan and on the skin and clothes of Collier’s children. They also discovered a Glock 9mm Firearm with a laser attachment in Poleski’s pickup truck.

FHP placed both Collier and Poleski into custody with the below charges.

Collier:



Improper exhibit of a firearm

Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon

Poleski:

Improper exhibit of a firearm

Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon

Battery –3 counts

FHP wants to remind the public that they share the road with 23 million other Floridians. If they see another motorist driving aggressively to call *FHP or 911. They also advise, for your safety, to change lanes, slow down, and stay away from the aggressive driver. Also, do NOT reciprocate and ignore any temptation to respond, as it could escalate the situation.