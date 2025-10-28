Family of 6-year-old boy who died at Whiskey Creek home speaks out

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The parents of the 6-year-old boy who passed away on Sunday at a Whiskey Creek home has released a statement to Fox 4.

"We weren't there the day the water took our sweet Gavin, but we will never stop being his voice. His presence spoke louder than words ever could. He taught us everything about love and light. We will spend the rest of our lives turning his love into purpose for autism awareness, and for every child who deserves to come home safe. Gavin’s voice was silent, but his spirit won’t be. Through us, he will keep speaking for autism awareness, for water safety, and for every child who still has time to be saved. We will never stop loving you Gavin."

Family of Gavin

Deputies responded to the Whiskey Creek home on Oct. 26 for a reported "drowning incident." The sheriff's office said family members and a neighbor performed CPR on Gavin, but he passed away at the hospital.

If you would like to help the family, you can donate to their GoFundMe here.