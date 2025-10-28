Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityFort Myers Metro South

Actions

Family of 6-year-old boy who died at Whiskey Creek home speaks out

Gavin passed away on Sunday at a home in Whiskey Creek
2743082616366864952.jpg
Family of Gavin
2743082616366864952.jpg
Posted
and last updated

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The parents of the 6-year-old boy who passed away on Sunday at a Whiskey Creek home has released a statement to Fox 4.

"We weren't there the day the water took our sweet Gavin, but we will never stop being his voice. His presence spoke louder than words ever could. He taught us everything about love and light. We will spend the rest of our lives turning his love into purpose for autism awareness, and for every child who deserves to come home safe. Gavin’s voice was silent, but his spirit won’t be. Through us, he will keep speaking for autism awareness, for water safety, and for every child who still has time to be saved. We will never stop loving you Gavin."

Gavin

Deputies responded to the Whiskey Creek home on Oct. 26 for a reported "drowning incident." The sheriff's office said family members and a neighbor performed CPR on Gavin, but he passed away at the hospital.

Gavin

If you would like to help the family, you can donate to their GoFundMe here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

In Your Community

In Your Community

News In Your Community