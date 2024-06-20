Deputies: Woman steals ambulance from Golisano Children's Hospital

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A woman is facing multiple charges after deputies say she stole an ambulance from Golisano Children's Hospital in Fort Myers.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says they responded to the hospital after receiving the initial call early Thursday morning.

WATCH: Woman steals ambulance in Fort Myers, LCSO says

GPS tracking led them to the RaceTrac Gas Station on Summerlin Road.

Deputies say they confronted the suspect, Ariel Marchan-Le Quire, 30, but she took off in the ambulance.

The ambulance eventually stopped in the middle of South Tamiami Trail and Island Park Road, and deputies closed in on the driver.

She was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash, resisting an officer, fleeing and eluding, and theft of emergency equipment.

