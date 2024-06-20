Dad of Fort Myers boy killed by SUV: "I knew deep down in my heart it was him"

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Last Sunday was Fathers Day.

And we take some heart in knowing that a Fort Myers father had some time with his son, as 3 days later, the unbearable would happen.

State troopers told us 12-year-old Andrew Sullivan was hit and killed by an SUV Tuesday while riding his scooter near Crystal Drive, a cut-through popular with drivers.

On Wednesday, FOX 4's Bella Line found Andy's father, Brian, out at the roadside memorial growing fast from the love of a community.

"One of the most amazing kids I've ever met in my entire life," Brian said.

A life lost at just 12 years old.

"I literally made the turn right here on Aldridge and I tried calling him, I tried doing the GPS 360, couldn't get through. I literally went home; looked for the scooter, it wasn't in there. I knew deep down in my heart it was him," Sullivan recounted Tuesday's tragic events.

Bella Line Brian Sullivan, Andy's dad, bravely shared how he knew his son was the one who had been hit.

Andrew's family keeps his memory close to their hearts with a memorial that has grown from a couple of balloons...To stuffed animals and trinkets left by friends, family, and even people who heard about the tragedy.

"We have people stopping by our house nonstop," said Sullivan. "It's amazing. It's a large outpouring, but Andrew was very, very well known."

A brother, son, friend, and artist. His family shared videos with Fox 4 of Andy playing the guitar, a passion he taught himself.

Sullivan Family Andy Sullivan is seen here playing guitar, a hobby for which he was well-known.

His friends tell us he lit up the room with his humor.

"He was a really talented person," said one of his friends. "He really knew how to play the guitar and just was really talented in a lot of things."

"His father gave me a football and him a basketball. I think I'm just gonna hang that up somewhere. Just a memory of him. I've known him since I was born," said another friend.

WFTX "I knew deep down in my heart it was him," Father of young boy hit and killed by car speaks out

Memories that now live in a memorial off Crystal Drive.

"This isn't something as a parent that you plan," said Sullivan. "You never want to be the one to have a child die before you. You know, it's devastating. It's truly devastating."

Family friends of Andy have created a Facebook account with information on how to help the family financially during this time. Click here for more information.