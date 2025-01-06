Tires on fire behind Fort Myers shop causes plume of black smoke

UPDATE 4:30 P.M.:

South Trail firefighters, along with other agencies, are working to put out a large fire at a tire shop.

The fire erupted around 2:30 p.m. at 2421 Crystal Drive, which is near US 41 and Daniels Parkway.

According to South Trail Fire spokesperson Amy Bollen, crews arrived and saw large stacks of tires on fire. She says the fire started spreading to the business adjacent to it, which is TireZone.

Bollen says the tires were very hot, which created a big plume of toxic, black smoke. Because of the large fire, they called a second-alarm fire, which brings in more resources from surrounding agencies.

Anyone in the area should avoid the puddles near the fire because of the soot from the tires.

Investigators are looking at the outside of the building to see where the fire started and how it sparked.

The damage on the inside of the business includes heat and smoke damage. It's not clear if the building is a total loss.

Red Cross was called for one person in a business next door. The smoke did enter the printing business next door since it was about five feet away.

Crystal Drive is shut down as emergency crews work to put out the fire.

Fox 4 has a crew at the scene working to get more information.

