Car crash damages building exterior at College Parkway and Kenwood Lane

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A car crashed into a building near College Parkway and Kenwood Lane.

South Trail Fire & Rescue said the driver of the car that hit the building was sent to the local hospital.

Damage to the building was limited to the outside, the fire department said. The structure and overall stability of the building were not affected.

