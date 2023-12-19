Be careful with your space heaters. One caused a house fire in Fort Myers on Tuesday

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It's cold for us Floridians this morning - leading some of us to use our central heating or space heaters.

But fire officials want to remind you to be safe when trying to warm your home during this time of year.

This comes after a fire broke out at a Coastal Estates mobile home in Fort Myers Tuesday morning.

Iona McGregor Fire Crews responding to a mobile home fire they say caused by a space heater.

The Iona McGregor Fire Deparment says the person living inside wasn't home when the fire initially started.

Fire investigators ruled that a space heater caused the blaze.

That's why they're sharing these tipswith you following this morning's fire:

Keep a Safe Distance: Maintain at least 3 feet of clearance around your space heater. Keep it away from curtains, furniture, and other flammable materials.

Plug Directly In: Always plug your space heater directly into a wall outlet. Avoid using extension cords, as they can overheat and pose a fire hazard.

Regular Inspections: Before use, check for any frayed wires or signs of damage. If your heater looks worn out, it's time to replace it.

Turn Off When Unattended: Never leave your space heater unattended. Turn it off when leaving the room or going to bed.

No Overnight Heating: Avoid using your space heater while you sleep. It's safer to rely on central heating systems during the night.

Ventilation Matters: Ensure proper ventilation in the room. Don't use a space heater in closed or cramped spaces without adequate airflow.