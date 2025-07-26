BACK TO SCHOOL: Heights Center distributes free school supplies to families

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of children got free school supplies at The Heights Center's annual school supply outreach event on Saturday in Fort Myers.

Around 40 volunteers distributed book bags, pencils, notebooks and more to help families prepare for the upcoming school year. The event was open to children from kindergarten through high school.

"The cost of everything has gone up so much. Having this support to not have the burden of worrying about buying school supplies for the year is huge," said Melissa Barlow, The Heights Center's community programs director.

The start of the school year can be financially challenging for many families, Barlow said, with the cost of supplies adding to already tight budgets

The Heights Center also offers an after-school program, adult education, and arts and music programs for the community.

Lee County schools start August 11.

