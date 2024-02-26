A new roundabout is under construction in Fort Myers. Here's what that means for traffic.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A heads up for drivers in Fort Myers: a new roundabout is under construction in Fort Myers and it will close Rolfes Road from Colonial Boulevard to Dani Drive.

The Florida Department of Transportation says this is part of the I-75 at Colonial Boulevard Diverging Diamond Interchange Project.

You can access the Colonial Square Town Plaza from Six Mile Cypress Parkway.

FDOT say once the roundabout is complete, drivers traveling eastbound on Colonial Boulevard can enter the plaza from Rolfes Road but will not be able to exit the plaza on Colonial Boulevard from this intersection.

Drivers are asked to use caution while the work is underway.

The project is expected to be complete by spring 2024.