Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodFort Myers Metro South

Actions

A new roundabout is under construction in Fort Myers. Here's what that means for traffic.

The Florida Department of Transportation says this is part of the I-75 at Colonial Boulevard Diverging Diamond Interchange Project.
FDOT
Fox 4
FDOT
RolfesRoad.png
Posted at 12:10 PM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 12:26:05-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A heads up for drivers in Fort Myers: a new roundabout is under construction in Fort Myers and it will close Rolfes Road from Colonial Boulevard to Dani Drive.

The Florida Department of Transportation says this is part of the I-75 at Colonial Boulevard Diverging Diamond Interchange Project.

You can access the Colonial Square Town Plaza from Six Mile Cypress Parkway.

FDOT say once the roundabout is complete, drivers traveling eastbound on Colonial Boulevard can enter the plaza from Rolfes Road but will not be able to exit the plaza on Colonial Boulevard from this intersection.

Drivers are asked to use caution while the work is underway.

The project is expected to be complete by spring 2024.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood

11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023