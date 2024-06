The Lee County Sheriff's Office is looking for Eric Wall.

He is considered 'missing endangered'.

Deputies say the 33-year-old left his home on foot Wednesday night.

His home is located on Scarlette Oak Avenue.

Wall is 5'10, 190 pounds and has brown hair with hazel eyes.

It is unknown what Eric was last wearing.

Anyone with information regarding Eric’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000.