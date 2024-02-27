A Fort Myers man tried to steal a plane, deputies say. He didn't get far.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Bruce Plummer, 43, is accused of attempting to steal a plane from Page Field Airport in Fort Myers early Monday morning.

According to a report from the Lee County Sheriff's Office, two maintenance workers found a plane in the grass around 5:30 a.m that appeared to have struck a pole and sustained damage including a broken wing. The right wing was intact, but struck a fence.

Inside the plane, deputies say, the Lee County Port Authority Police say they found a pilot's operating handbook.

A maintenance worker performing trash pickup, the report says, found a tactical vest with magazines, ammunition and an assault rifle.

Deputies say the plane's owner confirmed with law enforcement that no one had permission to operate the aircraft, and said he wanted to press charges.

The report says surveillance video shows Plummer exiting and then getting back into the plane just after midnight on Monday morning.

Deputies say he's then seen entering a second plane, but eventually returning to the first plane and turning it on - which is when the report says the plane went into the grass and out of the camera's view.

Plummer, LCSO says, is seen on camera believed to be carrying a tactical vest.

Deputies continued their investigation which they say led to surveillance video from an area gas station showing Plummer in the same clothing of which investigators say he wore while at the airport.

The report says data matched the "Plum Crazy" AR-15 styled rifle to the suspect and a Fort Myers address.

Deputies say DNA and other evidence also linked Plummer to the scene - leading to his Monday evening arrest.

He's now facing multiple charges - including Burglary, Grand Theft Larceny, and Public Order Crimes related to possibly wearing a bulletproof vest during certain offenses.

Plummer's previous arrests include charges for DUI and probation violations.