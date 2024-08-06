Watch Now
$3.75m purchase approved for new EMS facility in Fort Myers

The Lee Board of County Commissioners has voted to approve the purchase of an EMS facility to be located at ITEC Park off of Alico Road in South Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee Board of County Commissioners has voted to approve the purchase of an EMS facility set to be located at ITEC Park off of Alico Road in South Fort Myers.

According to the county, the purchase price is $3.75 million, plus closing costs, and includes land, design and construction.

This location is set to serve the Florida Gulf Coast University, the WildBlue community and the expansion of Southwest Florida International Airport.

Construction is expected to begin in 2025 - with operations set to launch in 2026.

