'We need everybody to care:' Citizen scientists help researchers study Southwest Florida water quality

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Some Southwest Florida families traded their beach toys for test tubes this weekend, becoming 'citizen scientists' to help monitor the health of local waterways.

Around 20 volunteers collected water samples at dozens of locations around Estero Island on Saturday. Florida Gulf Coast University researchers are studying nitrogen and phosphorus levels in the Gulf of Mexico and Estero Bay.

Marine Scientist Nicole Alyse said the university is analyzing water quality to determine algae and red tide levels. In addition to gathering data, the goal of Saturday's event was to help people understand the importance of clean water.

"Water quality is our economy, it's our tourist industry, everything we do here in Southwest Florida usually ties back to the water," Alyse said. "It affects everybody. We need everybody to care."

WFTX Nicole Alyse, a Florida Gulf Coast University marine scientist, helps lead the 'What's in the Water?' program.

That's something Brianna Valdes already understands. The FGCU senior studies marine science and is a part-time zookeeper at the Bonita Wonder Gardens. Valdes brought her daughter, Rose, to collect samples on Saturday.

"I'm kind of like, speechless....how much I can get myself involved, and how much I can get my daughter involved as well," Valdes said. "Seeing, like, kind of like a gleam of light through her eyes because she's inspired by all this.

WFTX Brianna Valdes, left, and her daughter, Rose, collected water samples from Estero Bay on Saturday.

"So, it's not just an inspiration for our generation. It's inspiration for the next generation "

Valdes and her daughter collected water samples in Estero Bay on Saturday, before dropping them off with other FGCU students and researchers. The university's 'What's in the Water?' program enlists 'citizen scientists' to collect water samples from around Southwest Florida.

Alyse said the university is waiting on samples from both Lee and Collier counties. It could take a few weeks to get results back.

WFTX FGCU researchers collected water quality samples from around Estero Island on Saturday.

High levels of nutrients— like nitrogen and phosphorus—can sometimes lead to algae blooms, including red tide. Estero Island's waterways do a good job of 'self-regulation,' Alyse said, though tidal flushing. That's when tides renew an estuary with new water.

However, Alyse said she expects to find higher levels of phosphates and nitrates because of the rainy season. Rain can push runoff into the bay.

The 'What's in the Water?' program started in 2019. Alyse did not start the program but said she feels lucky to keep it alive and running.

"I love my job, I love my home," Alyse said. "Southwest Florida has raised me. I like to say that this place is my first true love," Alyse said. "And I want to do everything I can to see it thrive."

