"Water is what's killing us": Senator Scott urges coastal safety during Fort Myers Beach visit

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — As the community of Fort Myers Beach continues to grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Senator Rick Scott visited Lee County to assess the situation and assured people they will get help from the federal government.

"I will work with Congress members to ensure that FEMA funding is available for people affected by the hurricane," Scott said.

He emphasized the need for a new perspective on storm preparedness.

"We all watch and say it's a category one—that doesn't sound very bad—or a category three," Senator Scott said. "It's really not the categories anymore; the wind is not what's killing us; it's the water that's killing us."

We returned to the neighborhood we visited before the storm where we met David McPhail, owner of Westoration and a mitigation specialist. He surveyed the damage on Seminole way and believes this street was hit the hardest on Estero Island. "This is the worst street that I've seen to date," McPhail said. "The water lines on the garage tell the story."

Jeff Baroli who lives on the street said he experienced significant flooding. Baroli shared a video revealing the extent of the water damage in his backyard.

Jeff Baroli Baroli's backyard during Hurricane Helene.

Fox 4 Baroli's backyard after Hurricane Helene

"Neighbors here saw almost three feet of water inside their homes," he noted. Estimating his own damages around $14,000, Baroli remarked, "If you see this, this was a full mancave before Ian; now there's really nothing here to lose." Despite the losses, he acknowledges that it's still less severe than the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian two years ago.

Lee County Sheriff, Carmine Marceno, reported that his team responded to more than 101 rescue calls involving jet skis and boats. "Thank God no loss of life," Marceno said as he spoke about the effectiveness of the emergency response efforts.

While Lee County was fortunate to avoid fatalities, reports from other affected counties indicate that Hurricane Helene has claimed the lives of 84 people. The rising death toll is causing some residents to reconsider coastal living.

"It is what it is, still paradise, right? Kind of," Baroli said, while reflecting on the situation.

