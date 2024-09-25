FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — As Helene makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico, Times Square on Fort Myers Beach is quieter than usual.

WATCH AS YOUR FORT MYERS BEACH COMMUNITY CORRESPONDENT, ANVAR RUZIEV, SPOKE WITH PEOPLE AS THEY PREPARED:

Concerns grow over town's stormwater project as people prepare for Helene on Fort Myers Beach

Businesses have packed up and left, bracing for the storm's potential impact.

Businesses like Buffalo Grill, a mobile restaurant located near the beach. Co-owner Bill Wagner spent much of the day dismantling the food trailer and securing his business.

"My partner happens to be back in Buffalo, he got lucky this time," Wagner joked.

Like many other business owners, Wagner worked tirelessly to mobilize his restaurant and prepare for the approaching storm.

"This Times Square community, everybody here is willing to pitch in and help," he said, noting how even former restaurant owners came out to assist.

It’s not just business owners who are getting ready. On Tuesday, residents lined up to collect sandbags provided by the town, hoping to protect their homes from potential flooding.

Fox 4 People lining up to fill up sand bags ahead of Helene.

Steve Johnson, who lives off Seminole Way, shared his concerns about standing water in front of his house that has persisted for weeks—before the storm even arrived.

"That's been there probably for a couple of weeks," Johnson said, adding that he and his neighbors have noticed more frequent flooding since the town began its stormwater drainage project.

Fox 4 Stormwater drains into the canals on Fort Myers Beach.

"The problem is there's no more puddles on Estero Blvd. Now, it's in our backyard," Johnson explained, expressing frustration with the situation. "We’ve been here 12 years, and I didn’t have these problems before. But since the stormwater project started, I feel like that's the main reason it's been coming up."

In a press release, the town acknowledged that the stormwater project is still incomplete and advised residents to expect standing water in flood-prone areas.

Fox 4 Duckbill drainage valve on Fort Myers Beach canal.

The town also reminds the community to sign up for notifications, including evacuation orders and boil water notices, ahead of the storm.