WATCH: 90-year-old man parasails off Fort Myers Beach to celebrate birthday

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Ten years ago Dr. Amy Hilde-Philips made a promise to one of her patients. It was kind of an unusual request, but something she took seriously.

"People ask me, like, what is making you go?" Hilde-Philips told FOX 4 on Saturday. "And I'm like, I made a promise to a very special man."

WATCH: 90-year-old man celebrates birthday by parasailing off Fort Myers Beach:

On Saturday, Philips went parasailing with 90-year-old Arnold Lokken on Fort Myers Beach to celebrate his birthday. This has become something of a tradition for Lokken, who everybody calls 'Sonny,'

The U.S. Navy veteran first went parasailing with his granddaughter in Hawaii more than ten years ago. Then they did it again for his 80th birthday in Clearwater.

"At my age, if they're still alive, they're sittin' in a La-Z-Boy rockin. What fun is that?" Sonny told FOX 4. "They need to get out here and get up in the air."

WFTX 90-year-old Arnold 'Sonny' Lokken prepares to parasail off the coast of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026.

The 90-year-old has a zest for life, Hilde-Philips said, that keeps him young at heart. Despite vision challenges, Sonny still drives a four-wheeler almost everyday.

“He has a positive attitude and he takes care of himself," Hilde-Philips said. "That make a huge difference.”

Sonny returned the compliment, calling Hilde-Philips a "top-of-the line" doctor who has consistently cared for him the last 20 years.

WFTX Arnold 'Sonny' Lokken, left, stands next to his doctor, Amy Hilde-Philips, right, on Fort Myers Beach, Fla. on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. Hilde-Philips promised to parasail with Lokken after he turned 90-years-old.

Sonny last went parasailing ten years ago. His granddaughter suggested they do it again at 90.

Of course, Sonny said yes. But on one condition.

“He looked at me and said, if you get me to 90, you’re coming with me," Hilde-Philips said.

And on Saturday, she kept her word. Sonny's family arranged for Hilde-Philips to travel with them from Minnesota to Southwest Florida.

Sonny trekked into the Gulf on Saturday with Hilde-Philips and his granddaughter, Kaylee. Paradise Parasail whisked them away on a boat before launching them high above the water. FOX 4 tagged along for the trip and mic'd up Sonny as he cut through the bright blue sky.

WFTX Arnold 'Sonny' Lokken goes parasailing with his granddaughter and doctor off the coast of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026.

"If these things fail, we don’t want to land on a shark," Sonny said in the air.

Luckily, it was smooth sailing as the crew eventually reeled the trio back onto the boat. Sonny returned them to a heroes welcome on Fort Myers Beach. His family clapped and took photos as curious people stopped by and asked what happened.

“We’ve been talking about it, and thinking about it and planning it, and it was just fun that it got to happen," Kaylee said. "Just super cool to celebrate this milestone for him.”

Sonny only had one complaint. He wished they were up in the air for a little longer.

"To go sailing with Kaylee and Amy, what could be better than that?" Sonny said. "There is nothing any better than that.”