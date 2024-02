FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Three people are accused of stealing Hobie kayaks valued at $10,000.

This happened on Tuesday, February 27th.

That's according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. The suspects, investigators say, also used a fire extinguisher from a Fort Myers Beach clubhouse around 7.p.m.

If you know anything about this theft, you're asked to contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

You can remain anonymous, and could be eligible for a up to a $3,000 reward.