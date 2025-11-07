FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla — An iconic Fort Myers Beach restaurant has made its big comeback!

Fox 4’s Fort Myers Beach Community Correspondent, Austin Schargorodski, remembers going to The Whale before hurricane Ian wiped it out, so he know’s its a staple in his community, which makes it’s return even more special.

Watch to hear what's new with The Whale's grand-reopening:

Rebuilt and ready to make waves, The Whale returns to FMB three years after Ian

“I couldn’t be more excited to share this with our community!” said owner Dawn Miller.

Miller gave Schargorodski a tour of the new restaurant, showing off lounge seating with big comfy chairs and a 100-inch TV. Managing Partner Greg Vonkrumreig walked through what makes the three floors of The Whale special.

Fox 4 Open air tiki bar

“The third floor’s got a beautiful view like you said. It is open air, kind of an upscale tiki bar. Second floor’s completely enclosed, definitely a lot nicer of a feel in there. And then the first floor is a casual beach bar where you can come right up in your bathing suit and grab a nice frozen drink,” VonKrumreig said.

But, getting to this point took a lot of work. Miller says Hurricane Ian destroyed almost everything that once stood there. “It was a hard road. It was very painful,” she said.

Fox 4 The Whale owner Dawn Miller

But Miller said she immediately knew she wanted to rebuild. Even with a fresh new look, she said the team worked hard to preserve what beachgoers loved about the original Whale.

“The bar was teak and holly - we did that again. We just did subtle nods but still updating and making it fun,” Miller said.

Fox 4 Smiling patron at The Whale beach bar

“We still want it to be receptive to the locals and very receptive to, like I said, old Fort Myers Beach,” Vonkrumreig added.

Now, Miller says they can’t wait to welcome their first guests next Friday. “I want them to walk away being wowed. I want everyone that comes in the building to go, ‘Oh my God,’” she said with a smile.