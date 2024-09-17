REBUILDING: Fort Myers Beach receiving $13 million in federal grants

With the scars of Hurricane Ian still visible on Fort Myers Beach, nearly two years later, millions in federal funding are coming to town.

The Town was awarded more than $13 million through the Lee County Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program for infrastructure improvements.

FMB Receives Grant Money

“We’ve struggled because we’ve been waiting on that federal funding,” said Fort Myers Beach Vice Mayor Jim Atterholt.

On Fort Myers Beach, the money will go toward the North Island Water Tower along with parks and recreation projects, including the Bay Oaks Community Pool Project and Newton Park Beach Facility.

“Right now, our revenue streams are, they’re improving as we build back, but they’re not what they were prior to Ian.”

“It’s going to fund our Newton Park refurbishment. Plus, we’ll have our community pool, which has been out of commission for two years, so that infusion is really great. Not just for the people who live here but for the people who visit here,” said Atterholt.

The money came from a $1.1 billion funding award to Lee County from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to support long-term recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian.

On Sanibel, the island received $28 million for three projects, including money for road construction and rebuilding a fire station.

In Cape Coral, the city announced $44 million in grants for public facilities, infrastructure and planning projects.