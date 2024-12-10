Paved Paradise: Fort Myers Beach buys parking lot for new Town Hall

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — On Monday the Town of Fort Myers Beach announced they have purchased the 7-Eleven at 6221 Estero Blvd.

It will soon become the new parking lot for the new town hall.

The town thanked the State of Florida for their continued support since hurricane Ian and for helping make the purchase possible.

"We look forward to continued progress as we move forward with plans to demolish the existing building, add drainage to alleviate flooding in this area, and create a parking lot for our new Town Hall," the Communications Director, Nicole Berzin said in a press release.

The town now says they are one step closer to opening their town hall which is slated for early 2025.

And it just got a fresh coat of paint.

