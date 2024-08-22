Fort Myers Beach buys new town hall for $7 Million, take a look inside

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Town of Fort Myers Beach has officially secured a new Town Hall. The town announced on Wednesday, that it has closed on the purchase of the property located at 6231 Estero Boulevard.

The property cost $7 million and was purchased without the town incurring any new debt.

See Video Of The Newly Aquire Building Below:

Fort Myers Beach Acquires New Town Hall for $7 Million

This purchase was the alternative to the original plan of constructing a new Town Hall, which would have required a five-year project and an estimated budget of $15-20 million.

Instead, the town opted to purchase an existing building, completing the transaction in just 22 months, and avoiding the higher costs associated with new construction.

Mayor Dan Allers highlighted the significance of this purchase, stating, “The expanded space will provide a better working environment for our employees, enabling them to serve the public more efficiently."

Fox 4 Interior layout of the new town hall building.

The former property manager revealed that while the owners had received higher offers from other potential buyers, they chose to finalize a deal with the town for the community benefit.

Vice Mayor Jim Atterholt emphasized the taxpayer savings achieved through this purchase, calling it "just one of many positive steps being taken by the Town to expedite our recovery." Councilor Karen Woodson echoed these sentiments, commending the foresight and fiscal responsibility that brought this project to fruition.

The town's finance director, Joe Onzick, explained how the purchase occurred without new debt.

"We were able to build up an emergency reserve of over $4 million, maintain a capital reserve of $2 million, and accumulate an additional $2 million in operational savings, allowing us to purchase the building without taking on any new debt," Onzick stated.

Renovations on the new building are expected to begin shortly, with town officials aiming to move into the facility in 2025.