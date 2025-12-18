FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla — A video showing a low flying helicopter near Bowditch Point is raising concerns about disturbing wildlife in a sensitive area of Fort Myers Beach.

Watch to hear conservationist concerns and how the town responded:

Low-flying helicopter near FMB’s Bowditch Point raises wildlife concerns

The video shows a helicopter fly low over Matanzas Pass and then land on a barge.

Conservationist Ranger Rob Howell with ‘Keep It Wild’, says he’s seen it fly over Bowditch Point too, which worries him because that area is a rookery and resting area for migratory birds.

“These helicopter tours are going to disturb these animals and they’re not going to be able to nest properly, or feel comfortable nesting on the rookeries,” Howell said.

Fox 4 Rob Howell

Monica Lynn is worried about the dolphins in the bay. She said she sees them all the time.

NOAA’s guidance for helicopter wildlife viewing says, “Avoid buzzing, hovering, landing, taking off, and taxiing near marine mammals on land or in the water. These activities are likely to harass the animals and cause stress.”

“A mother communicates with her dolphin calf with clicks and whistles. All that can be harmed and they can be temporarily blinded and deafened by the sound of a helicopter taking off a few feet away from them,” Lynn said.

Fox 4 Monica Lynn

The Town of Fort Myers Beach said it’s aware of the helicopter activity. Town staff say they’re reviewing permitting requirements and environmental or waterway regulations and have contacted the operator.

The town said it has not approved any helicopter tours within town-controlled land or waters.

Lynn says if a barge is used for helicopter tours, she hopes it’s moved further away to limit low flights in this area.

Monica Lynn Dolphin jumping near Bowditch Point

“They have a right to run their business, but do it in a way that doesn’t harm our wildlife and respects our local residents as well,” Lynn said.

Fox 4 reached out to Fly Heli, a local helicopter tour company whose advertised flight path runs over Bowditch Point.

The company said it has a barge, but operates out of Page Field and is not using a barge right now. The company would not confirm if the helicopter in the video was theirs.