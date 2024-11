FORT MYERS BEAC, Fla. — Lovers Key State Park is now back open to the public - following recovery from Helene and Milton.

Visitors can enjoy the beach, kayak launch, boat launch - along with the Bayside, Welcome and Discovery centers.

The Welcome and Discovery Centers are open Wednesday to Saturday 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

The hiking trails remain closed.

Park organizers ask that visitors remain mindful of potential debris, and wear appropriate footwear.