IT'S 5:00 SOMEWHERE! Margaritaville opens up pool to the public

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Margaritaville on Fort Myers Beach has opened up its pool to the public.

The Fins Up! Beach Club has a 15,000 square foot heated pool, around 400 lounge chairs, eight cabanas, live music and the "It's 5 o'clock Somewhere" bar inside the club. It's the last thing the resort needed to open before being fully operational.

The public can enjoy the pool for a price.

"It’s going to be dynamic pricing. We’re starting with day passes during the week at $60 and $75 on the weekend," said David Cesario, vice president of the resort. "But I’m sure during the holidays, different types of events they may go up. We may also offer specials."

He says they will have a locals discount for people like Barb Fries to take advantage of.

"This is so much bigger and better than I could ever imagine," she said.

Fries is the president of the southwest Florida Parrot Head Club. It's for fans of Jimmy Buffet, his music and the tropical lifestyle. They also raise money for the Alzheimer's walk and other events.

For Fries, the opening of the pool is more than just lounging around.

"It’s the tropical lifestyle, it’s the tropical music, it’s the fun environment," she said. "It’s the sun, the ocean, the pool. It’s what everybody — how can you not love it?"

You can buy a day pass in advance online or buy them at the door. However, it is first come first serve.

The pool is open daily from 10 a.m. to an hour after sunset.