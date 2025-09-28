Hurricane Ian transformed Fort Myers Beach three years ago, and major rebuilding projects shows resilience

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Three years after Hurricane Ian devastated Fort Myers Beach, the island is experiencing a construction boom that's reshaping its landscape and future.

The most visible sign of progress is the $90 million Big Carlos Pass Bridge construction project that greets visitors as they arrive on the south end island. But it's just one part of a comprehensive rebuilding effort three years in the making.

"We're in full build mode," said Mayor Dan Allers. "If you go on every side street houses are going up. Commercial buildings have been approved. Some are almost finished. Some are finished. Progress is moving along."

Few communities in the United States have experienced the level of destruction that Ian brought to Fort Myers Beach. The Category 4 hurricane delivered winds and storm surge of 10 to 15 feet, fundamentally altering the island's infrastructure and coastline.

Allers was sworn in as mayor just weeks after the storm hit, inheriting the massive task of leading recovery efforts.

"It's been a blur," Allers said.

The first 18 months after Ian focused primarily on cleanup operations, as it took days before roads could even be cleared. Only in the past year and a half has the community seen significant rebuilding progress.

"Obviously we all wish it would go a little faster. It takes time, money and patience," Allers said.

The island's iconic pier is being completely rebuilt. While remnants of the old structure remain, the new pier will stretch 1,000 feet long and 12 feet wide — about 70% longer and 50% wider than its predecessor.

In October, town leaders expect to complete the dune planting on the beach renourishment project, which brought in more than a million tons of sand to replenish the eroded shores.

The rebuilding challenges have been compounded by additional storms. Allers noted there have been five states of emergency declared since 2022, including Hurricane Milton.

"Trying to build back as a barrier island with the two worst hurricanes this island has ever seen, with Ian and Milton, has been challenging. But we're making progress," Allers said.

