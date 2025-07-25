Fort Myers Beach sets deadline for removal of temporary homes and businesses

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach is giving property owners until September 23 to remove any trailers being used as homes or businesses, ending temporary permits that have been extended multiple times since Hurricane Ian.

I've been covering this story since the beginning, watching as people living in rows of trailers and RVs off Andre Mar Drive continue to wait for the opportunity to rebuild their permanent homes damaged by previous hurricanes.

"This was put into place several months ago by our Town Council, after a series of extensions over time since Hurricane Ian," Will McKannay, Town Manager said.

Meanwhile, FEMA has given the town a separate deadline of August 8 to correct code violations, including structures that don't meet floodplain rules.

"What we're doing is we're staying aligned with FEMA regulations in accordance with the National Flood Insurance Program," McKannay said.

The rules consider all trailers, even those on wheels, to be temporary. Food trucks, utility trailers, and RVs all fall under the ban.

"RVs, trailers, food trucks... businesses that are operating out of trailers, those all fall into that category," McKannay said.

When asked what will happen to families who are still living in RVs while rebuilding, McKannay was clear about the requirements.

"By the current ordinance... all of those types of temporary structures have to be off the island by September 23rd," McKannay said.

Anyone who doesn't comply could face a fine of $250 per day or be called to a magistrate hearing. Still, McKannay says the town wants to help property owners transition toward permanent solutions.

"Every business is gonna be different... so we want to have those conversations with them," McKannay said.

Town staff say they'll work with property owners one-on-one, but the clock is ticking. FEMA's first deadline is August 8, and the town's final deadline is September 23.

