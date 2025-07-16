FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach officials say they are working closely with FEMA this week to potentially restore a 25% flood insurance discount for people after months of probation in the National Flood Insurance Program.

Watch as Fort Myers Beach Community Correspondent, Anvar Ruziev, speaks with neighbors about the importance of the flood insurance discount:

FEMA visits Fort Myers Beach to evaluate flood insurance discount reinstatement

FEMA representatives are conducting a Community Assistance Visit on Estero Island from July 15 through July 17. This routine but critical evaluation will determine if the town is eligible for full reinstatement into the National Flood Insurance Program.

Fort Myers Beach was placed on probation after FEMA identified several issues last year, including unpermitted structures and code enforcement concerns. While that probation was lifted this spring, the town still needs to regain its previous status to restore discounts for residents.

"Well, it's very important for all of us to receive that discount because in addition to our flood insurance, we lost so much that was not covered by insurance. My lawnmowers, my bikes, all of my tools, everything that I had on the ground floor of my home was not covered by insurance," Terry Schubert said.

Schubert, who has lived on the island for over 30 years, said his premiums increased significantly after Hurricane Ian, and he wants town leaders to prioritize helping people stay in their homes.

According to FEMA, the Community Assistance Visit helps verify that local ordinances, enforcement, and floodplain management practices meet required standards. A final decision on the town's reinstatement could come by next spring.

"It should be a very high priority because it affects everyone on the island. It's not one or two here or one or two there. It's everyone that their insurance has been affected because the town did not do their due diligence and get this taken care of," Schubert said.

A town representative told me they've been working "diligently and in close coordination" with FEMA and the Florida Division of Emergency Management ahead of this week's visit and are hoping to be fully reinstated in the flood program soon.

Previous Coverage:

Fort Myers Beach residents to see flood insurance costs drop as FEMA removes town from probation program

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.