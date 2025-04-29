Fort Myers Beach residents to see flood insurance costs drop as FEMA removes town from probation program

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — FEMA announced Monday that Fort Myers Beach will be removed from probation under the National Flood Insurance Program after meeting all required conditions.

The $50 surcharge added to all flood insurance policies within town limits last November will be eliminated.

Fort Myers Beach met all five action items required by FEMA to be removed from probation.

there were only three more that needed to be addressed.



Prove that over 1,500 properties have the right permits

Show they’re actively enforcing building codes

Remove structures that were never allowed in flood zones

The town has since been actively enforcing building codes as we have reported. And even some problem structures have been demolished.

The town says it looks forward to continuing improvements to its floodplain management practices.

The change becomes effective November 18 of this year.

The town lost its 25% flood insurance discount last November after FEMA placed it on probation. That decision has had a major financial impact on people trying to rebuild after Hurricane Ian.

“Depending on where you're located on the island, and if it’s a home on the ground, a ranch, or on stilts—with the new codes—it could range anywhere from six thousand to fifteen. I’ve even seen quotes up to twenty thousand, and that’s just the flood,” said longtime local realtor Isabelle Wells to our Anvar Ruziev in March.

FEMA sent a letter to town leaders in March explaining exactly what needs to happen for the town to earn the discount back. Two of the five required steps were at the time already complete.

The situation back in March was frustrating for people like Susan Hayes, who recently bought a flood insurance policy for a home that’s still under construction.

“It was required—for us to pay the $8,700 to get the insurance for the year. For that. And it’s not even a house right now,” Hayes said.

She said in March, “How many hoops do we have to go through to continue what we had? They're punishing us because of Ian? It’s how I feel.”

Homeowners could see the 25% discount return by April 2026 through FEMA’s Community Rating System.

