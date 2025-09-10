Fort Myers Beach pier rebuild moves ahead of schedule with early 2027 completion target

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The iconic Fort Myers Beach pier destroyed by Hurricane Ian in 2022 is moving closer to reality, with construction now expected to begin early next year and completion targeted for early 2027, more than a year ahead of the original schedule.

Lee County put the large-scale reconstruction project out for bid Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in the community's recovery efforts. The original pier, built in 1991, was completely destroyed during the Category 4 hurricane that devastated Southwest Florida.

" The best news for today, we have the job out for bid, today. Hopefully the the Corps of Engineer permit when it comes to us —we expect 12 months of construction," Ehab Guirguis, Director, Facilities Construction and Management said.

The new pier will feature substantial upgrades from its predecessor, including a wider 12-foot structure equipped with three shade structures, fish cleaning stations, and specialized lighting designed to protect local wildlife. The design also incorporates concrete decking and a stronger piling system built to withstand future storms.

Commissioner David Mulicka celebrated the accelerated timeline during Tuesday's announcement.

" The original schedule was gonna be August of 28, I think we started off and you just heard somebody say, January of 27. So almost a year and a half, 30% schedule adjustment from the beginning efforts where we were a year ago," Mulicka said.

The pier project is part of broader recovery efforts on Fort Myers Beach. Just up the beach, Bowditch Point Park will also see repairs to boardwalks, pavers, and benches, making both projects central to the island's ongoing recovery.

To keep construction moving forward, the local planning agency approved a special exception for both the pier and Bowditch repairs, removing a turtle-season construction ban that could have delayed progress.

The new construction will include monitoring systems to protect turtles, shorebirds, and other wildlife. In an environmentally conscious move, the county may even repurpose the old pier pilings to create an artificial reef, turning storm debris into a benefit for marine life.

